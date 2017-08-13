About this product
Lemon Cake (Energizing) - That sweet & sour lemon citrus flavor. Dominant terpenes include Terpinolene, Beta-Caryophyllene & Myrcene.
The O.pen Micro single use device is perfect for exploring, traveling or trying something new. Preloaded and precharged with 300mg of oil it's ready to go anywhere.
About this strain
Lemon Cake by Heavyweight Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Pound Cake and Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is a cross of Lemon Skunk and a “dangerously powerful Cheese,” according to Heavyweight. With a 9-10 week flowering time, squat morphology, and abundant yield, Lemon Cake is kind to growers, especially those outdoors. This strain emits a pungent citrus aroma with a musky Cheese undertone. Heavyweight Seeds recommends consuming this strain to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.
Lemon Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
If you're entry-level looking for a consistent, repeatable experience or a cannaseur wanting to experience the nuances of cannabis terpenes - O.pen has an award-winning product for you backed by a Friend for Life satisfaction guarantee. Go with the O.