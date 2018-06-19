About this product
Strawberry Cheesecake (Relaxing) - Offers a loud & sweet strawberry flavor. Dominant terpenes include Limonene, Myrcene & Beta-Caryophyllene.
The O.pen Micro single use device is perfect for exploring, traveling or trying something new. Preloaded and precharged with 300mg of oil it's ready to go anywhere.
About this strain
Strawberry Cheesecake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Chronic with White Widow and Cheese. Strawberry Cheesecake delivers effects that melt away physical pain while allowing the mind to soar with creative energy. This strain tastes like its namesake suggests – sweet and creamy with undertones of berry. Strawberry Shortcake features THC levels over 20%, and CBD levels of 2% or more. The combination makes this strain ideal for managing symptoms of depression and fatigue.
Strawberry Cheesecake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
If you're entry-level looking for a consistent, repeatable experience or a cannaseur wanting to experience the nuances of cannabis terpenes - O.pen has an award-winning product for you backed by a Friend for Life satisfaction guarantee. Go with the O.