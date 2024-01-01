About this product
O.pen Signature Strains - Amherst Sour Diesel (Euphoric) - 1000mg
by O.pen
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Coming from the Humboldt Seed Organization, Amherst Sour Diesel crosses Chemdog with Amherst Super Skunk. Aside from its gassy aromas, this strain also puts off wonderful hints of tropical fruit and wood. True to its diesel roots, the powerful high is euphoric and long-lasting.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item