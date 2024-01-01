O.pen Signature Strains - Amherst Sour Diesel (Euphoric) - 1000mg

by O.pen
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Amherst Sour Diesel (Euphoric)- A sativa-leaning cross between Chemdog and Amherst Super Skunk. It produces large, compact flowers and intense aromas of exotic wood, fruit, and natural gas. Stimulating and euphoric, this mood booster is ideal for daytime use.

Signature Strains are a curated selection of popular strains, designed for any occasion. Consistent, repeatable flavors and effects thanks to specifically formulated cannabis terpenes. Find your ‘feel’ (energizing, euphoric, relaxing, sleepy) and pick a flavor.

About this strain

Coming from the Humboldt Seed Organization, Amherst Sour Diesel crosses Chemdog with Amherst Super Skunk. Aside from its gassy aromas, this strain also puts off wonderful hints of tropical fruit and wood. True to its diesel roots, the powerful high is euphoric and long-lasting.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand O.pen
O.pen
Shop products
O.pen the o.riginal cannabis pen. We started extracting cannabis oil in 2010 and haven't stopped since. With more than 100,000 hours clocked in R&D we're in relentless pursuit of bringing you the best cannabis oil extracts to satisfy any occasion.

If you're entry-level looking for a consistent, repeatable experience or a cannaseur wanting to experience the nuances of cannabis terpenes - O.pen has an award-winning product for you backed by a Friend for Life satisfaction guarantee. Go with the O.

License(s)

  • CO, US: 404R-00266
Notice a problem?Report this item