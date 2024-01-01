O.pen Signature Strains - Biscotti (Energizing) - 1000mg

by O.pen
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Biscotti (Energizing) - A sweet, yet potent punch known to deliver a buzzy feeling head-to-toe to pair with your coffee.

Dominant Terpenes include: Myrcene, Limonene, and Humulene.

Signature Strains are a curated selection of popular strains, designed for any occasion. Consistent, repeatable flavors and effects thanks to specifically formulated cannabis terpenes. Find your ‘feel’ (energizing, euphoric, relaxing, sleepy) and pick a flavor.

About this strain

Biscotti is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain reportedly made by crossing Gelato 25 with Sour Florida OG. Others report that Biscotti is Motorbreath x G41. This strain produces a cerebral high that leave consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain. In terms of flavor, Biscotti tastes like sweet cookies with undertones of diesel. With a THC level of 21%, medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The striking trichome coverage of this strain gives it top shelf appeal. Biscotti was originally bred by Cookies Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand O.pen
O.pen
Shop products
O.pen the o.riginal cannabis pen. We started extracting cannabis oil in 2010 and haven't stopped since. With more than 100,000 hours clocked in R&D we're in relentless pursuit of bringing you the best cannabis oil extracts to satisfy any occasion.

If you're entry-level looking for a consistent, repeatable experience or a cannaseur wanting to experience the nuances of cannabis terpenes - O.pen has an award-winning product for you backed by a Friend for Life satisfaction guarantee. Go with the O.

License(s)

  • CO, US: 404R-00266
Notice a problem?Report this item