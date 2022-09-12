Green House is one of the most awarded and recognized cannabis brands in the world. In 1985 they opened the world's first cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam, Green House Coffee Shop and have been hunting the world's landrace strains in places like Jamaica and the Congo, under the moniker Strain Hunters. We're thrilled to partner with them to bring their award winning genetics exclusively to Colorado in vape form.

--

Exodus Cheese x Sunset Sherbert

--

A tribute to the late Franco Loja. The effects are strong and fast hitting and combine the uplifting high of Exodus Cheese with the strong OG effects from the Sherbert OG making it a great smoke to relax.