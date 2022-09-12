Green House is one of the most awarded and recognized cannabis brands in the world. In 1985 they opened the world's first cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam, Green House Coffee Shop and have been hunting the world's landrace strains in places like Jamaica and the Congo, under the moniker Strain Hunters. We're thrilled to partner with them to bring their award winning genetics exclusively to Colorado in vape form.

--

Super Lemon Haze x Clementine

--

This combination results in an amazing mix of lemon and orange flavors, accompanied by some delicate earthiness background inherited by the parents of the Super Lemon Haze on the inhale. The effects are very balanced from the citrusy terpenes that will give you some euphoric feeling, and the earthier background that will give you a long-lasting sweet head buzz.