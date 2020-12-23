About this product
We use only organic ethanol to remove all the waxes and fats from the raw oil. Our temperature-based process physically separates the organic solvent from the solution, while retaining a broad spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. We finish with a zero atmosphere, total-vacuum process to remove all traces of residual solvent and moisture. The result is superlative, pharmaceutical grade, cannabis oil. Featuring a light golden amber color, rich with the full essence, flavors and aromas of the original plant.
Proprietary, custom-blended flavors using 100% pure cannabis derived terpenes. Our Full Spectrum CO2 oil is cannabinoid rich, free of artificial flavoring, paired with authentic CCELL cartridges and pods for an unmatched user experience.
About this strain
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
Ice Cream Cake Growing Info
Ice Cream Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Ice Cream Cake weed offers a large yield and tends to grow medium-tall.
Ice Cream Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We use medical grade CO2 which means you have better control over the quality and purity. We use one of the latest extraction technologies, and state-of-the-art, food grade equipment. We went into this business to make one of the purest and cleanest cannabis products available so you could always buy our products confidently.
Optimum is as about clean, organic and pure as it gets.