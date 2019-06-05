About this product
Pure CO2 oil - NO propylene glycol or other fillers - 300mg - Battery and cartridge in one - Inhale activated draw - No recharging. We are proud to introduce the first CCELL disposable to the Washington market! This new disposable features the famous technology of CCELL cartridges with mobility, discretion, and ease of use. No need to worry about charging your battery or changing cartridges. Sleek and discreet, this brushed nickel disposable pen is ready for action right out of the package. With a smooth, button-less design, the PURE CO2 CCELL Disposable automatically hits through inhale activation.
About this strain
Black Cherry Soda is named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. This strain has spawned other favorites like Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades. It has balanced mind and body effects and it's a potent medicine that hits without heavy sedation, making it popular among patients treating severe symptoms throughout the day.
Black Cherry Soda effects
Reported by real people like you
274 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Optimum Extracts
Optimum Extracts was established in 2013 when we launched our 100% pure Co2 cannabis oil vape cartridges to the Washington state medical marijuana community. Optimum has put together the best crew to become one of the most specialized teams in the industry. It is through these efforts we have won multiple awards and serve the highest quality cartridges available. We pride ourselves in the standards of every product we produce, this has been our driving force since day one. With almost two decades of combined experience in extraction, we aim to have the safest, cleanest and tastiest products on the market.
We use medical grade CO2 which means you have better control over the quality and purity. We use one of the latest extraction technologies, and state-of-the-art, food grade equipment. We went into this business to make one of the purest and cleanest cannabis products available so you could always buy our products confidently.
Optimum is as about clean, organic and pure as it gets.
