Blueberry Diesel CO2 Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Blueberry Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
260 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
