From Leafs by Snoop, Blueberry Dream is a sativa strain with undisclosed genetics. Likely similar to the famous Blue Dream hybrid, Blueberry Dream is said to bring out your creativity while giving the mood a boost, all with the sweet flavor of ripe blueberries. With a typical THC content of about 14%, Blueberry Dream is a good choice for beginners looking for a less jarring psychoactive experience.
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
21% of people report feeling aroused
Dizzy
15% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Optimum Extracts
Optimum Extracts was established in 2013 when we launched our 100% pure Co2 cannabis oil vape cartridges to the Washington state medical marijuana community. Optimum has put together the best crew to become one of the most specialized teams in the industry. It is through these efforts we have won multiple awards and serve the highest quality cartridges available. We pride ourselves in the standards of every product we produce, this has been our driving force since day one. With almost two decades of combined experience in extraction, we aim to have the safest, cleanest and tastiest products on the market.
We use medical grade CO2 which means you have better control over the quality and purity. We use one of the latest extraction technologies, and state-of-the-art, food grade equipment. We went into this business to make one of the purest and cleanest cannabis products available so you could always buy our products confidently.
Optimum is as about clean, organic and pure as it gets.
