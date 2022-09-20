About this strain
Bred by Hesperides Genetics out of Washington State, Ivan crosses Cotton Purple Chem, Granddaddy Purple, and (Chemdog x Original Glue). The plant produces deep purple buds that are as sticky as they are pungent. Aromas and flavors are funky, backed by citrus notes. The high is heavy, yet manageable.
About this brand
We use medical grade CO2 which means you have better control over the quality and purity. We use one of the latest extraction technologies, and state-of-the-art, food grade equipment. We went into this business to make one of the purest and cleanest cannabis products available so you could always buy our products confidently.
Optimum is as about clean, organic and pure as it gets.