Logo for the brand Optimum Extracts

Optimum Extracts

Medi Haze CBD Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 5%CBD 9%

MediHaze effects

Reported by real people like you
116 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!