The purest distillate joined with popular and bold flavors for maximum taste, potency, and purity. We re-infuse each premium extract with plant-derived terpenes for unique blends of flavor and euphoria.

• Bold Flavors

• Amazing Taste

• High Potency

• Unique Formulations



Optimum Extracts was founded in 2013 offering high-quality cannabis oil to the medicinal cannabis community. Now, as a well-known leader in the recreational market, we continue to stay true to the highest standards with a focus on potency, purity, and affordability for our customers.

Show more