About this strain
Pineapple Punch by Flying Dutchmen is a 70/30 sativa-dominant strain that unites Skunk #1 genetics with those of the Hawaiian indica Real McCoy. As suggested by the name, Pineapple Punch delivers a medley of pineapple, tropical citrus, and sweet floral flavors, while the uplifting, lighthearted effects provide a vacation from stress and bad moods. This sativa’s mellow and functional effects make it a great choice for getting out to social gatherings or appreciating nature.
Pineapple Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Creative
64% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
16% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Optimum Extracts
Optimum Extracts was established in 2013 when we launched our 100% pure Co2 cannabis oil vape cartridges to the Washington state medical marijuana community. Optimum has put together the best crew to become one of the most specialized teams in the industry. It is through these efforts we have won multiple awards and serve the highest quality cartridges available. We pride ourselves in the standards of every product we produce, this has been our driving force since day one. With almost two decades of combined experience in extraction, we aim to have the safest, cleanest and tastiest products on the market.
We use medical grade CO2 which means you have better control over the quality and purity. We use one of the latest extraction technologies, and state-of-the-art, food grade equipment. We went into this business to make one of the purest and cleanest cannabis products available so you could always buy our products confidently.
Optimum is as about clean, organic and pure as it gets.
We use medical grade CO2 which means you have better control over the quality and purity. We use one of the latest extraction technologies, and state-of-the-art, food grade equipment. We went into this business to make one of the purest and cleanest cannabis products available so you could always buy our products confidently.
Optimum is as about clean, organic and pure as it gets.