The high-quality cannabis oil you’ve come to know from Optimum Extracts, is now infused with freshly harvested live resin terpenes for a strain specific full spectrum effect, with high potency, and phenomenal flavor.

-Fresh Frozen Terpenes

-Strain Specific Profile

-High Potency

-Entourage Effect



Optimum Extracts was founded in 2013 offering high-quality cannabis oil to the medicinal cannabis community. Now, as a well-known leader in the recreational market, we continue to stay true to the highest standards with a focus on potency, purity, and affordability for our customers.

