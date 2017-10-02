About this product
We use only organic ethanol to remove all the waxes and fats from the raw oil. Our temperature-based process physically separates the organic solvent from the solution, while retaining a broad spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. We finish with a zero atmosphere, total-vacuum process to remove all traces of residual solvent and moisture. The result is superlative, pharmaceutical grade, cannabis oil. Featuring a light golden amber color, rich with the full essence, flavors and aromas of the original plant.
Proprietary, custom-blended flavors using 100% pure cannabis derived terpenes. Our Full Spectrum CO2 oil is cannabinoid rich, free of artificial flavoring, paired with authentic CCELL cartridges and pods for an umatched user experience.
About this strain
Sherbert, also known as "Sherbet", "Sherbert OG", "Sunset Sherbet", and "Sunset Sherbert" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Pink Panties. This strain exhibits powerful, full-body effects that are elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy and carefree state of mind. Sherbet boasts a THC level of 18% and may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The high potency of Sherbert makes it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief from symptoms associated with stress, tension, and mood disorders. This strain features a sweet, dessert-like flavor profile with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and candy. The average price per gram of Sherbert is $20, but may vary based on your location. According to growers, Sherbert flowers into oblong fluffy nugs with rich trichome coverage and dark amber hairs throughout light and dark green foliage. This strain was originally bred by Mr. Sherbinski, who bred Sherbert intentionally to inherit the genetic lineage of its parent strain Girl Scout Cookies.
About this brand
We use medical grade CO2 which means you have better control over the quality and purity. We use one of the latest extraction technologies, and state-of-the-art, food grade equipment. We went into this business to make one of the purest and cleanest cannabis products available so you could always buy our products confidently.
Optimum is as about clean, organic and pure as it gets.