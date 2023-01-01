Optimum Extracts was founded in 2013 offering high-quality cannabis oil to the medicinal cannabis community. Now, as a well-known leader in the recreational market, we continue to stay true to the highest standards with a focus on potency, purity, and affordability for our customers.



The diamonds are a product of the purest state of THC. Low temperature freshly frozen flower extractions ensure the preservation of delicate THC-A gems, resulting in a true to strain terpene profile with the consistency of crystals, or mini diamonds.

-True to Strain Profiles

-Crystal Consistency

-Potent & Flavorful



