About this product
Only compatible with Delta battery.
About this strain
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
Strawberry Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
1,934 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Optimum Extracts
Optimum Extracts was established in 2013 when we launched our 100% pure Co2 cannabis oil vape cartridges to the Washington state medical marijuana community. Optimum has put together the best crew to become one of the most specialized teams in the industry. It is through these efforts we have won multiple awards and serve the highest quality cartridges available. We pride ourselves in the standards of every product we produce, this has been our driving force since day one. With almost two decades of combined experience in extraction, we aim to have the safest, cleanest and tastiest products on the market.
We use medical grade CO2 which means you have better control over the quality and purity. We use one of the latest extraction technologies, and state-of-the-art, food grade equipment. We went into this business to make one of the purest and cleanest cannabis products available so you could always buy our products confidently.
Optimum is as about clean, organic and pure as it gets.
We use medical grade CO2 which means you have better control over the quality and purity. We use one of the latest extraction technologies, and state-of-the-art, food grade equipment. We went into this business to make one of the purest and cleanest cannabis products available so you could always buy our products confidently.
Optimum is as about clean, organic and pure as it gets.