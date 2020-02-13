About this strain
Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
Strawberry Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
437 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Optimum Extracts
Optimum Extracts was established in 2013 when we launched our 100% pure Co2 cannabis oil vape cartridges to the Washington state medical marijuana community. Optimum has put together the best crew to become one of the most specialized teams in the industry. It is through these efforts we have won multiple awards and serve the highest quality cartridges available. We pride ourselves in the standards of every product we produce, this has been our driving force since day one. With almost two decades of combined experience in extraction, we aim to have the safest, cleanest and tastiest products on the market.
We use medical grade CO2 which means you have better control over the quality and purity. We use one of the latest extraction technologies, and state-of-the-art, food grade equipment. We went into this business to make one of the purest and cleanest cannabis products available so you could always buy our products confidently.
Optimum is as about clean, organic and pure as it gets.
