Optimum Extracts was founded in 2013 offering high-quality cannabis oil to the medicinal cannabis community. Now, as a well-known leader in the recreational market, we continue to stay true to the highest standards with a focus on potency, purity, and affordability for our customers.



Our Full Spectrum CO2 Oil is produced by using the purest CO2 extraction processes possible. Our CO2 extracts maximize the full cannabinoid and terpene profile to ensure integrity of the plant all the way to the pen.

-(SFE) Supercritical Fluid Extraction

-100% Cannabis Oil

-No Additives or Glycols

-Entourage Effect



Show more