About this product

Pure CO2 oil - NO propylene glycol or other fillers - 300mg - Battery and cartridge in one - Inhale activated draw - No recharging. We are proud to introduce the first CCELL disposable to the Washington market! This new disposable features the famous technology of CCELL cartridges with mobility, discretion, and ease of use. No need to worry about charging your battery or changing cartridges. Sleek and discreet, this brushed nickel disposable pen is ready for action right out of the package. With a smooth, button-less design, the PURE CO2 CCELL Disposable automatically hits through inhale activation.