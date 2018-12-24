Optimum Extracts
Tropicana Cookies High Terpene Distillate Disposable Pen 0.3g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Pure CO2 oil - NO propylene glycol or other fillers - 300mg - Battery and cartridge in one - Inhale activated draw - No recharging. We are proud to introduce the first CCELL disposable to the Washington market! This new disposable features the famous technology of CCELL cartridges with mobility, discretion, and ease of use. No need to worry about charging your battery or changing cartridges. Sleek and discreet, this brushed nickel disposable pen is ready for action right out of the package. With a smooth, button-less design, the PURE CO2 CCELL Disposable automatically hits through inhale activation.
Tropicana Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
232 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
35% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
