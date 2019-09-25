About this product
XJ-13, also known as "XJ13" and "XK Thirteen," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and G13 Haze. This strain is cherished for its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. The effects of XJ-13 produce unencumbered cerebral effects that are perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on the effects of XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.
We use medical grade CO2 which means you have better control over the quality and purity. We use one of the latest extraction technologies, and state-of-the-art, food grade equipment. We went into this business to make one of the purest and cleanest cannabis products available so you could always buy our products confidently.
