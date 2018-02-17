Sidetracked by Oregon Cannabis Authority was created from popular and potent genetics. This strain combines Silver Train (a cross of Super Silver Haze x Trainwreck) and GG4 to amplify trichome production and overall headiness. Sidetracked emits a musky, skunky aroma with herbal undertones that preface the strain’s relaxed body buzz and mental aloofness. Anticipate happy and relaxing effects that linger in the mind and encourage sporadic bouts of engagement and creativity.