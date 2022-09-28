About this product
OG fire solventless rosin is now packed into our all new quartz cell vape
cartridges with cotton wicking system- versus the stainless steel wicking system.
We realized that even though cotton isn’t ideal in a vape cart, it does prevent
leaking. This will ensure the same great flavor, but without the chance of a leaky
cart. We haven’t given up on getting rid of the cotton, and we are just going
to go even harder at solving the problem. We expect by 2020 to have a fully
dialed in and leakproof cottonless wicking system compatable with our Q-cells.
