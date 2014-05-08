About this product
cartridges with cotton wicking system- versus the stainless steel wicking system.
We realized that even though cotton isn’t ideal in a vape cart, it does prevent
leaking. This will ensure the same great flavor, but without the chance of a leaky
cart. We haven’t given up on getting rid of the cotton, and we are just going
to go even harder at solving the problem. We expect by 2020 to have a fully
dialed in and leakproof cottonless wicking system compatable with our Q-cells.
About this strain
Maui Wowie, also known as "Maui Waui" and "Mowie Wowie," is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.
