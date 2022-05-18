About this product
cartridges with cotton wicking system- versus the stainless steel wicking system.
We realized that even though cotton isn’t ideal in a vape cart, it does prevent
leaking. This will ensure the same great flavor, but without the chance of a leaky
cart. We haven’t given up on getting rid of the cotton, and we are just going
to go even harder at solving the problem. We expect by 2020 to have a fully
dialed in and leakproof cottonless wicking system compatable with our Q-cells.
About this strain
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
