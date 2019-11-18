About this product
cartridges with cotton wicking system- versus the stainless steel wicking system.
We realized that even though cotton isn’t ideal in a vape cart, it does prevent
leaking. This will ensure the same great flavor, but without the chance of a leaky
cart. We haven’t given up on getting rid of the cotton, and we are just going
to go even harder at solving the problem. We expect by 2020 to have a fully
dialed in and leakproof cottonless wicking system compatable with our Q-cells.
About this strain
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Rainmaker is a cross of Citral Skunk and Mandarin Sunset. It has a rich aroma of cheese, skunk, and citrus. Rainmaker’s tall plants produce massive yields of flower, so make sure your grow space can accommodate it.
