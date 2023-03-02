About this product
Hemp Strain: Cherry Abacus Hemp Flower
Cannabidiol Potency: 17.8%
Farm: Oregon Hemp Flower
Top Shelf Oregon Grown Hemp Flower
100% Hand Trimmed Buds
100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics
Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Federal Farm Bill Compliant
About Cherry Abacus Hemp Flower Pre Rolls
The Cherry Abacus Hemp Flower Pre Rolls by Oregon Hemp Flower is a product that combines the best of both worlds: high-quality, organic hemp flowers with the convenience of a pre-rolled joint. These pre-rolls are perfect for those looking to enjoy the benefits of hemp without the hassle of rolling their own joints.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we take pride in our commitment to sustainable, organic farming practices. All of our hemp flowers are grown in the nutrient-rich soil of the Pacific Northwest and are hand-picked and trimmed to ensure the highest quality product possible. Our Cherry Abacus strain is no exception. This strain is a cross between the Cherry Wine and Abacus strains, resulting in a unique combination of flavors and effects.
Each pre-roll contains approximately 1 gram of hemp flower, ensuring a consistent and enjoyable smoking experience. Our pre-rolls are made with unbleached, natural rolling papers and are free of any harmful additives or chemicals. We take great care in the manufacturing process to ensure that each pre-roll is evenly packed and burns evenly for a smooth smoking experience.
The Cherry Abacus strain is known for its relaxing and calming effects, making it a popular choice for those looking to unwind after a long day or to manage stress and anxiety. It has a sweet, fruity aroma with a hint of earthy undertones, and the flavor is reminiscent of cherries with a slightly spicy finish.
About this brand
Oregon Hemp Flower
Oregon Hemp Flower is a premier hemp flower company that offers a wide range of high-quality hemp products. As a well-established and reputable distributor, we take pride in providing our customers with the best possible products and customer service.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we specialize in growing, processing, and selling premium CBD hemp flower products. Our product range includes Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 pre rolls, Delta 8 moon rocks, CBD flower, CBD vapes, and CBD moon rocks. We offer a variety of strains, flavors, and potencies to suit every individual's unique needs and preferences.
We take great care in cultivating our hemp flower to ensure the highest quality and potency. Our hemp is grown in organic soil, free from pesticides and chemicals, and is harvested at the peak of its maturity for optimal potency and flavor. All of our products undergo third-party lab testing to ensure their purity, potency, and safety.
In addition to selling our products directly to our customers, we also offer wholesale discounts for stores and businesses. We believe in building strong relationships with our wholesale clients and work closely with them to ensure that they have the best possible products and pricing.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we are passionate about hemp and the benefits it offers. We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality hemp products that are both enjoyable and beneficial. Visit our online store today to learn more about our products and experience the benefits of premium hemp flower. Contact: oregon-hempflower.com
