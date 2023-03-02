Hemp Strain: Cherry Abacus Hemp Flower

Cannabidiol Potency: 17.8%

Farm: Oregon Hemp Flower

Top Shelf Oregon Grown Hemp Flower

100% Hand Trimmed Buds

100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics

Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance

Federal Farm Bill Compliant



About Cherry Abacus Hemp Flower Pre Rolls

The Cherry Abacus Hemp Flower Pre Rolls by Oregon Hemp Flower is a product that combines the best of both worlds: high-quality, organic hemp flowers with the convenience of a pre-rolled joint. These pre-rolls are perfect for those looking to enjoy the benefits of hemp without the hassle of rolling their own joints.



At Oregon Hemp Flower, we take pride in our commitment to sustainable, organic farming practices. All of our hemp flowers are grown in the nutrient-rich soil of the Pacific Northwest and are hand-picked and trimmed to ensure the highest quality product possible. Our Cherry Abacus strain is no exception. This strain is a cross between the Cherry Wine and Abacus strains, resulting in a unique combination of flavors and effects.



Each pre-roll contains approximately 1 gram of hemp flower, ensuring a consistent and enjoyable smoking experience. Our pre-rolls are made with unbleached, natural rolling papers and are free of any harmful additives or chemicals. We take great care in the manufacturing process to ensure that each pre-roll is evenly packed and burns evenly for a smooth smoking experience.



The Cherry Abacus strain is known for its relaxing and calming effects, making it a popular choice for those looking to unwind after a long day or to manage stress and anxiety. It has a sweet, fruity aroma with a hint of earthy undertones, and the flavor is reminiscent of cherries with a slightly spicy finish.

Show more