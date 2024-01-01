About this product
Hemp Strain: JokerZ THCa Flower
Indica - Indoor
Cannabidiol Potency: 24.35%
Farm: Hemp Flower Co.
Top Shelf Oregon Grown Hemp Flower
100% Hand Trimmed Buds
100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics
Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Federal Farm Bill Compliant
Introducing JokerZ THCa Flower: The Award-Winning Indica-Dominant Marvel
https://hemp-flower.com/products/jokerz-thca-flower
Prepare to be captivated by JokerZ THCa Flower, a prestigious Indica-dominant hybrid that promises an exceptional and well-rounded experience. Born from the remarkable union of White Runtz and Jet Fuel Gelato, this strain has earned its place among the finest. JokerZ buds are a visual masterpiece, boasting density, compactness, and a rich tapestry of vibrant colors. With deep shades of green and purple complemented by bursts of orange pistils and a generous blanket of white trichomes, JokerZ THCa Flower is a true work of art.
Strain: JokerZ THCa Flower
Indica Dominant Hybrid
THCA Potency: 23.31%
Total Cannabinoids: 24.35%
A Feast for the Eyes: Visual Excellence JokerZ THCa Flower is a visual spectacle, with its dense and compact buds showcasing a mesmerizing palette of colors. Deep greens and rich purples form the backdrop, accentuated by vibrant bursts of orange pistils. A generous layer of white trichomes glistens like frost, indicating the strain's potency and quality.
Sensory Delight: Aroma and Taste Sensation One of the standout features of JokerZ is its captivating aroma. It emits a symphony of scents that are sweet, earthy, and floral, often reminiscent of tropical fruits and citrus, with a subtle hint of pepper spiciness. When it comes to taste, JokerZ THCa Flower delights the palate with sweet, fruity, and earthy flavors, punctuated by spicy and floral highlights. The taste experience is known for its smoothness and overall enjoyability.
Indica - Indoor
Cannabidiol Potency: 24.35%
Farm: Hemp Flower Co.
Top Shelf Oregon Grown Hemp Flower
100% Hand Trimmed Buds
100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics
Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Federal Farm Bill Compliant
Introducing JokerZ THCa Flower: The Award-Winning Indica-Dominant Marvel
https://hemp-flower.com/products/jokerz-thca-flower
Prepare to be captivated by JokerZ THCa Flower, a prestigious Indica-dominant hybrid that promises an exceptional and well-rounded experience. Born from the remarkable union of White Runtz and Jet Fuel Gelato, this strain has earned its place among the finest. JokerZ buds are a visual masterpiece, boasting density, compactness, and a rich tapestry of vibrant colors. With deep shades of green and purple complemented by bursts of orange pistils and a generous blanket of white trichomes, JokerZ THCa Flower is a true work of art.
Strain: JokerZ THCa Flower
Indica Dominant Hybrid
THCA Potency: 23.31%
Total Cannabinoids: 24.35%
A Feast for the Eyes: Visual Excellence JokerZ THCa Flower is a visual spectacle, with its dense and compact buds showcasing a mesmerizing palette of colors. Deep greens and rich purples form the backdrop, accentuated by vibrant bursts of orange pistils. A generous layer of white trichomes glistens like frost, indicating the strain's potency and quality.
Sensory Delight: Aroma and Taste Sensation One of the standout features of JokerZ is its captivating aroma. It emits a symphony of scents that are sweet, earthy, and floral, often reminiscent of tropical fruits and citrus, with a subtle hint of pepper spiciness. When it comes to taste, JokerZ THCa Flower delights the palate with sweet, fruity, and earthy flavors, punctuated by spicy and floral highlights. The taste experience is known for its smoothness and overall enjoyability.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Oregon Hemp Flower
Oregon Hemp Flower is a premier hemp flower company that offers a wide range of high-quality hemp products. As a well-established and reputable distributor, we take pride in providing our customers with the best possible products and customer service.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we specialize in growing, processing, and selling premium CBD hemp flower products. Our product range includes Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 pre rolls, Delta 8 moon rocks, CBD flower, CBD vapes, and CBD moon rocks. We offer a variety of strains, flavors, and potencies to suit every individual's unique needs and preferences.
We take great care in cultivating our hemp flower to ensure the highest quality and potency. Our hemp is grown in organic soil, free from pesticides and chemicals, and is harvested at the peak of its maturity for optimal potency and flavor. All of our products undergo third-party lab testing to ensure their purity, potency, and safety.
In addition to selling our products directly to our customers, we also offer wholesale discounts for stores and businesses. We believe in building strong relationships with our wholesale clients and work closely with them to ensure that they have the best possible products and pricing.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we are passionate about hemp and the benefits it offers. We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality hemp products that are both enjoyable and beneficial. Visit our online store today to learn more about our products and experience the benefits of premium hemp flower. Contact: oregon-hempflower.com
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we specialize in growing, processing, and selling premium CBD hemp flower products. Our product range includes Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 pre rolls, Delta 8 moon rocks, CBD flower, CBD vapes, and CBD moon rocks. We offer a variety of strains, flavors, and potencies to suit every individual's unique needs and preferences.
We take great care in cultivating our hemp flower to ensure the highest quality and potency. Our hemp is grown in organic soil, free from pesticides and chemicals, and is harvested at the peak of its maturity for optimal potency and flavor. All of our products undergo third-party lab testing to ensure their purity, potency, and safety.
In addition to selling our products directly to our customers, we also offer wholesale discounts for stores and businesses. We believe in building strong relationships with our wholesale clients and work closely with them to ensure that they have the best possible products and pricing.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we are passionate about hemp and the benefits it offers. We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality hemp products that are both enjoyable and beneficial. Visit our online store today to learn more about our products and experience the benefits of premium hemp flower. Contact: oregon-hempflower.com
Notice a problem?Report this item