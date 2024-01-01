About this product
Hemp Strain: Maria's Cookies THCa
Sativa - Hybrid
Cannabidiol Potency: 25.56%
Farm: Hemp Flower Co.
Top Shelf Oregon Grown Hemp Flower
100% Hand Trimmed Buds
100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics
Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Federal Farm Bill Compliant
Potency:
THCa: 23.38%
Δ9-THC: 0.24%
CBDa: 0.07%
CBGa: 1.79%
CBG: 0.07%
Total: 25.56%
https://hemp-flower.com/products/marias-cookies-thca-flower
Maria's Cookies THCa Indoor Flower: Indulge in a Culinary Cannabis Experience
Introduction
Welcome to the world of Maria's Cookies THCa Indoor Flower, where the finest genetics and meticulous cultivation techniques converge to create a cannabis experience like no other. In this comprehensive product page, we'll delve into the exquisite qualities of Maria's Cookies, from its genetic lineage and fragrance to its effects and potency. Get ready to embark on a sensory journey that tantalizes the taste buds and elevates the mind and body.
Unveiling Maria's Cookies
Genetic Lineage
Maria's Cookies THCa Indoor Flower is a hybrid strain that combines the legendary genetics of Durban Poison and OG Kush. This harmonious union results in a cultivar that offers the best of both worlds: the uplifting and energizing effects of Durban Poison paired with the relaxing and euphoric qualities of OG Kush. It's a match made in cannabis heaven, delivering a balanced and multifaceted experience that appeals to both novice and experienced consumers alike.
About this brand
Oregon Hemp Flower
Oregon Hemp Flower is a premier hemp flower company that offers a wide range of high-quality hemp products. As a well-established and reputable distributor, we take pride in providing our customers with the best possible products and customer service.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we specialize in growing, processing, and selling premium CBD hemp flower products. Our product range includes Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 pre rolls, Delta 8 moon rocks, CBD flower, CBD vapes, and CBD moon rocks. We offer a variety of strains, flavors, and potencies to suit every individual's unique needs and preferences.
We take great care in cultivating our hemp flower to ensure the highest quality and potency. Our hemp is grown in organic soil, free from pesticides and chemicals, and is harvested at the peak of its maturity for optimal potency and flavor. All of our products undergo third-party lab testing to ensure their purity, potency, and safety.
In addition to selling our products directly to our customers, we also offer wholesale discounts for stores and businesses. We believe in building strong relationships with our wholesale clients and work closely with them to ensure that they have the best possible products and pricing.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we are passionate about hemp and the benefits it offers. We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality hemp products that are both enjoyable and beneficial. Visit our online store today to learn more about our products and experience the benefits of premium hemp flower. Contact: oregon-hempflower.com
