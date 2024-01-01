About this product
Hemp Strain: Private Party THCa Flower
Hybrid - Indoor
Cannabidiol Potency: 27.10%
Farm: Hemp Flower Co.
Top Shelf Oregon Grown Hemp Flower
100% Hand Trimmed Buds
100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics
Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Federal Farm Bill Compliant
https://hemp-flower.com/products/private-party-thca-flower
Unveiling Private Party THCA Flower: Elevate Your Senses with Exotic Bliss
Prepare to embark on a journey of sensory delight with Private Party THCA Flower. Crafted from a cross of Zkittlez S1 4X and Varin Lime, this strain promises an exotic citrus fruit experience that tantalizes the taste buds and uplifts the spirit. With a balanced blend of Indica and Sativa lineage, Private Party THCA offers a euphoric high that enhances focus, making it the perfect companion for any occasion. Let's delve into the enchanting world of Private Party THCA and discover why it's quickly becoming a favorite among cannabis connoisseurs.
Aromatic Paradise: Exotic Citrus Fruit
From the moment you uncork the jar, Private Party THCA envelops you in a cloud of fragrant paradise. The aroma is a symphony of exotic citrus fruits, reminiscent of tropical groves kissed by the sun. Notes of zesty lime dance with the sweetness of ripe oranges, while hints of tropical mango add depth and complexity. Each inhalation is a journey to a faraway oasis, awakening the senses and setting the stage for an unforgettable experience.
About this brand
Oregon Hemp Flower
Oregon Hemp Flower is a premier hemp flower company that offers a wide range of high-quality hemp products. As a well-established and reputable distributor, we take pride in providing our customers with the best possible products and customer service.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we specialize in growing, processing, and selling premium CBD hemp flower products. Our product range includes Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 pre rolls, Delta 8 moon rocks, CBD flower, CBD vapes, and CBD moon rocks. We offer a variety of strains, flavors, and potencies to suit every individual's unique needs and preferences.
We take great care in cultivating our hemp flower to ensure the highest quality and potency. Our hemp is grown in organic soil, free from pesticides and chemicals, and is harvested at the peak of its maturity for optimal potency and flavor. All of our products undergo third-party lab testing to ensure their purity, potency, and safety.
In addition to selling our products directly to our customers, we also offer wholesale discounts for stores and businesses. We believe in building strong relationships with our wholesale clients and work closely with them to ensure that they have the best possible products and pricing.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we are passionate about hemp and the benefits it offers. We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality hemp products that are both enjoyable and beneficial. Visit our online store today to learn more about our products and experience the benefits of premium hemp flower. Contact: oregon-hempflower.com
