Logo for the brand OreKron (Oregon)

OreKron (Oregon)

Alien Cookies

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Alien Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
16% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Gastrointestinal disorder
8% of people say it helps with gastrointestinal disorder
