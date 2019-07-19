About this strain
Black Lotus by Bodhi Seeds is a mixture of famous Pacific Northwest seed stock and Bodhi’s own Snow Lotus. This heavy strain has a spicy, earthy flavor and a pungent aroma that calls out to its Afgooey lineage. The addition of ‘87 UW Black Hashplant piles on the physical relaxation and gives the aroma a sweet and spicy kick. This elusive strain leaves a strong sedating buzz in the body, leading consumers toward rest and relaxation. It should be utilized after dark to maximize the sleepy effects central to these potent genetics.
Black Lotus effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
100% of people say it helps with inflammation
Insomnia
100% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
