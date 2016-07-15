About this strain
An indica-dominant hybrid, Blockhead is not for the inexperienced user. Powerful physical effects typical of indica strains are accompanied by intense psychoactive effects that deem this strain unfit for those who are looking for a lot of social activity. Alternatively, this brown earthy flower is optimal for pain relief and sedative relaxation. For the experienced connoisseur who appreciates and respects power, this robust strain could easily become a favorite.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!