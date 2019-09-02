Loading…
Logo for the brand OreKron (Oregon)

OreKron (Oregon)

L.A. Cheese

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

L.A. Cheese effects

Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
28% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
