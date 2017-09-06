OreKron (Oregon)
Orange Juice
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Orange Juice effects
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
23% of people report feeling giggly
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!