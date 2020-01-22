Cheetah Piss HHC CCell Disposable Vape - 1 Gram - Cannabis Derived Terpenes
About this product
HHC Disposable Rechargeable Vape Pens are made from our Premium HHC Distillate with just the right amount of organic cannabis derived terpenes! NO additional additives or fillers. You can expect a potency level that sits somewhere between Delta-8 and Delta-9. It creates more psychoactive effects than Delta-8, more like the effects of Delta-9 (traditional THC), but carries a lot of the same benefits as CBD! It also carries a longer shelf-life than most other cannabinoids. Try these HHC Vape Pens out for fun, pain relief, and relaxation! Let us know how high you get!
We partnered with CCELL to provide our people the best disposable vape on the market. An internal ceramic oven provides the hits exactly how they should be!
Ingredients
Premium HHC distillate, cannabis derived terpenes.
Average HHC: ~950mg
Average terpenes: ~50mg
Hemp-Derived: Yes
∆9THC: None detected (0%)
Size: 1ml/1 gram
NO VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent.
Strains
Cheetah Piss (Hybrid)
Effects: Aroused, Creative, Euphoria, Focus, Happy, Relaxing, Sociable
Flavor: Creamy, Flowery, Fruity, Lemon, Sour, Sweet
Lychee (Sativa)
Effects: Calming, Creative, Energizing, Focus, Relaxing, Sociable, Uplifting
Flavor: Berry, Creamy
White Runtz (Hybrid)
Effects: Calming, Creative, Relaxing, Tingly
Flavor: Candy, Citrus, Fruity, Sour, Sweet
Yellow Fruit Stripes (Sativa)
Effects: Happy, Sociable, Euphoric
Flavor: Creamy, Fruity, Candy
Disclaimer
No products produced, manufactured, marketed, or distributed are intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult your physician before beginning any supplements or botanical extracts. If pregnant or breast feeding, consult with your physician before use. This HHC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor. For use by adults 21+ only. Keep out of reach of children.
Currently, we cannot ship HHC cartridges or vaporizers to Arizona due to local laws. We apologize in advance for any disappointment this may cause.
About this strain
A trifecta of quality strains from Growing Passion and Cookies Fam, Cheetah Piss crosses Lemonnade, Gelato 42, and London Poundcake 97. While the name is an homage to famous old school strain Cat Piss, there isn’t much in common when it comes to the highs. As far as its terpene profile, Cheetah Piss is funky just like Cat Piss, reminding consumers of those strains with weird, uncommon qualities.
