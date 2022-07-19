Ingredients



Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice, Infused Sugar, and Water.



What is HHC and its effects?



HHC is a cannabinoid produced from the hemp plant. Although there is no THC in HHC itself, it is said to carry some, if not all, of the benefits of CBD but also provides psychoactive and stimulating effects that are more like Delta-9 THC. HHC can be described as a cannabinoid that sits between Delta-8 and Delta-9 on the potency scale. Many have reported that it helps with pain while providing a high that is closer to Delta-9. It binds to cannabinoid receptors that already exist in our body, which are believed to be responsible for the enhanced mood properties found in cannabis. HHC is more viscous than Delta-8 and has a longer shelf-life than Delta-8, Delta-9, Delta-10, and many other cannabinoids. One key difference is that HHC is resistant against heat degradation, maintaining the integrity of the product. Benefits may include, but are not limited to:



Psychoactive effects

Pain relief

Reduce inflammation

Promote better sleep

Can alleviate nausea or vomiting

Disclaimer



No products produced, manufactured, marketed, or distributed are intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult your physician before beginning any supplements or botanical extracts. If pregnant or breast feeding, consult with your physician before use. This HHC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor. For use by adults 21+ only. Keep out of reach of children.

