HHC Disposable Rechargeable Vape Pens are made from our Premium HHC Distillate with just the right amount of organic cannabis derived terpenes! NO additional additives or fillers. You can expect a potency level that sits somewhere between Delta-8 and Delta-9. It creates more psychoactive effects than Delta-8, more like the effects of Delta-9 (traditional THC), but carries a lot of the same benefits as CBD! It also carries a longer shelf-life than most other cannabinoids. Try these HHC Vape Pens out for fun, pain relief, and relaxation! Let us know how high you get!

We partnered with CCELL to provide our people the best disposable vape on the market. An internal ceramic oven provides the hits exactly how they should be!



You can also try our brand new HHC Vape Cartridges!

Ingredients



Premium HHC distillate, cannabis derived terpenes.

Average HHC: ~950mg

Average terpenes: ~50mg

Hemp-Derived: Yes

∆9THC: None detected (0%)

Size: 1ml/1 gram

NO VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent.

Strains



Cheetah Piss (Hybrid)

Effects: Aroused, Creative, Euphoria, Focus, Happy, Relaxing, Sociable

Flavor: Creamy, Flowery, Fruity, Lemon, Sour, Sweet



Lychee (Sativa)

Effects: Calming, Creative, Energizing, Focus, Relaxing, Sociable, Uplifting

Flavor: Berry, Creamy



White Runtz (Hybrid)

Effects: Calming, Creative, Relaxing, Tingly

Flavor: Candy, Citrus, Fruity, Sour, Sweet



﻿Yellow Fruit Stripes (Sativa)

Effects: Happy, Sociable, Euphoric

Flavor: Creamy, Fruity, Candy

Disclaimer



No products produced, manufactured, marketed, or distributed are intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult your physician before beginning any supplements or botanical extracts. If pregnant or breast feeding, consult with your physician before use. This HHC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor. For use by adults 21+ only. Keep out of reach of children.



Currently, we cannot ship HHC cartridges or vaporizers to Arizona due to local laws. We apologize in advance for any disappointment this may cause.

