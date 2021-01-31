Georgia Pie HHC Cartridge - 1 Gram - Cannabis Derived Terpenes
About this product
Ingredients
Premium HHC distillate, cannabis derived terpenes.
Average HHC: ~950mg
Average terpenes: ~50mg
Hemp-Derived: Yes
∆9THC: None detected (0%)
Size: 1ml/1 gram
NO VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent.
Strains
Cheetah Piss (Hybrid)
Effects: Aroused, Creative, Euphoria, Focus, Happy, Relaxing, Sociable
Flavor: Creamy, Flowery, Fruity, Lemon, Sour, Sweet
Lychee (Sativa)
Effects: Calming, Creative, Energizing, Focus, Relaxing, Sociable, Uplifting
Flavor: Berry, Creamy
White Runtz (Hybrid)
Effects: Calming, Creative, Relaxing, Tingly
Flavor: Candy, Citrus, Fruity, Sour, Sweet
Yellow Fruit Stripes (Sativa)
Effects: Happy, Sociable, Euphoric
Flavor: Creamy, Fruity, Candy
Disclaimer
No products produced, manufactured, marketed, or distributed are intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult your physician before beginning any supplements or botanical extracts. If pregnant or breast feeding, consult with your physician before use. This HHC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor. For use by adults 21+ only. Keep out of reach of children.
Currently, we cannot ship HHC cartridges or vaporizers to Arizona due to local laws. We apologize in advance for any disappointment this may cause.
About this strain
Georgia Pie is a potent hybrid marijuana strain bred by Seed Junkie Genetics. This strain is known for having a delicious aroma that smells and tastes just like fresh peach cobbler. Smoking Georgia Pie will immerse you with an intense body and head high. Because of its potency, Georgia Pie is best reserved for those who have a high THC tolerance. Medical marijuan patients choose this strain because of its ability to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain. Georgia Pie nugs have bunches of striking orange hairs and trichomes that are thick and tinted with purple, orange and green.
