White Runtz HHC Cartridge - 1 Gram - Cannabis Derived Terpenes
About this product
Our HHC Vape Carts are made from our Premium HHC Distillate with just the right amount of organic cannabis derived terpenes! NO additional additives or fillers. You can expect a potency level that sits somewhere between Delta-8 and Delta-9. It creates more psychoactive effects than Delta-8, like the effects of Delta-9 (traditional THC), but carries a lot of the same benefits as CBD! It also has a longer shelf-life than most other cannabinoids. Try out our HHC Carts out relaxation, fun, and pain relief! Let us know how high you get!
You can also try our brand new CCELL Rechargeable Disposable HHC Vapes!
Ingredients
Premium HHC distillate, cannabis derived terpenes.
Average HHC: ~950mg
Average terpenes: ~50mg
Hemp-Derived: Yes
∆9THC: None detected (0%)
Size: 1ml/1 gram
NO VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent.
Strains
Cheetah Piss (Hybrid)
Effects: Aroused, Creative, Euphoria, Focus, Happy, Relaxing, Sociable
Flavor: Creamy, Flowery, Fruity, Lemon, Sour, Sweet
Lychee (Sativa)
Effects: Calming, Creative, Energizing, Focus, Relaxing, Sociable, Uplifting
Flavor: Berry, Creamy
White Runtz (Hybrid)
Effects: Calming, Creative, Relaxing, Tingly
Flavor: Candy, Citrus, Fruity, Sour, Sweet
Yellow Fruit Stripes (Sativa)
Effects: Happy, Sociable, Euphoric
Flavor: Creamy, Fruity, Candy
Disclaimer
No products produced, manufactured, marketed, or distributed are intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult your physician before beginning any supplements or botanical extracts. If pregnant or breast feeding, consult with your physician before use. This HHC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor. For use by adults 21+ only. Keep out of reach of children.
Currently, we cannot ship HHC cartridges or vaporizers to Arizona due to local laws. We apologize in advance for any disappointment this may cause.
About this strain
White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.
