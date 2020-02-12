White Runtz HHC CCell Disposable Vape - 1 Gram - Cannabis Derived Terpenes
About this product
We partnered with CCELL to provide our people the best disposable vape on the market. An internal ceramic oven provides the hits exactly how they should be!
You can also try our brand new HHC Vape Cartridges!
Ingredients
Premium HHC distillate, cannabis derived terpenes.
Average HHC: ~950mg
Average terpenes: ~50mg
Hemp-Derived: Yes
∆9THC: None detected (0%)
Size: 1ml/1 gram
NO VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent.
Strains
Cheetah Piss (Hybrid)
Effects: Aroused, Creative, Euphoria, Focus, Happy, Relaxing, Sociable
Flavor: Creamy, Flowery, Fruity, Lemon, Sour, Sweet
Lychee (Sativa)
Effects: Calming, Creative, Energizing, Focus, Relaxing, Sociable, Uplifting
Flavor: Berry, Creamy
White Runtz (Hybrid)
Effects: Calming, Creative, Relaxing, Tingly
Flavor: Candy, Citrus, Fruity, Sour, Sweet
Yellow Fruit Stripes (Sativa)
Effects: Happy, Sociable, Euphoric
Flavor: Creamy, Fruity, Candy
Disclaimer
No products produced, manufactured, marketed, or distributed are intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult your physician before beginning any supplements or botanical extracts. If pregnant or breast feeding, consult with your physician before use. This HHC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor. For use by adults 21+ only. Keep out of reach of children.
Currently, we cannot ship HHC cartridges or vaporizers to Arizona due to local laws. We apologize in advance for any disappointment this may cause.
About this strain
White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.
White Runtz effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with