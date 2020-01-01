 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Organnx

Organnx

Welcome to Organnx

About Organnx

We strive to manufacture pure cannabis extracts that are tailored to our customers specifications in various applications and products. Organnx Concentrates We are dedicated to providing high quality oils, concentrates, and other cannabis products that highlight the full-spectrum of compounds and benefits found in cannabis. Cannabis Automation, Science, & Saftey The Organnx extraction process brings new technology and automation to the cannabis industry. We are committed to continuous education and innovation delivering safe, fully tested products for the California market.