We strive to manufacture pure cannabis extracts that are tailored to our customers specifications in various applications and products. Organnx Concentrates We are dedicated to providing high quality oils, concentrates, and other cannabis products that highlight the full-spectrum of compounds and benefits found in cannabis. Cannabis Automation, Science, & Saftey The Organnx extraction process brings new technology and automation to the cannabis industry. We are committed to continuous education and innovation delivering safe, fully tested products for the California market.