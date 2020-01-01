 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Origin House

Leading Cannabis Distributor in USA and Canada

About Origin House

Origin House is the home for promising cannabis brands in the California, USA and Canada. With our strong distribution network, we have brought 50+ brands to more than 450+ retailers. Origin House is an active investor and operator in the legal cannabis sector. It is a platform of holdings via royalty agreements, equity interests, secured convertible debt, and licensing agreements. Learn more about our unique and focused cannabis investment opportunities.