About this product

OG Gummyz are made with double distilled cannabis distillate which provide the highest purity of cannabinoids with the least amount of undesirables such as lipids, excess chlorophyll, plant matter and tar. Most hydrocarbon or CO2 extracted concentrates reach approximately 65-80% purity whereas distillation can reach up to 99% purity producing a highly potent medicinal grade product. This means when you eat an OG there are no negative effects on your gastrointestinal system that a regular cannabis butter or concentrate based product would give you. This also means a much cleaner and faster acting experience due to the potency and quality that Original Gummyz provide.