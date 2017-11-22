About this strain
Bubblegum Kush, also known as "Bubble Gum Kush," is an 80% indica marijuana strain from Bulldog Seeds in the Netherlands, Bubblegum Kush is a cross between Bubble Gum and an undisclosed Kush. An easy-to-grow plant that produces huge yields of frosty, resinous buds, it is popular with growers and hash-makers alike. Bubblegum Kush has a sour smell and flavor, and with a THC content in the 18% range, this indica will leave users fully relaxed and glued to the couch.
Bubblegum Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
264 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
