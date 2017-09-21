Loading…
Logo for the brand Osage Creek Cultivation

Osage Creek Cultivation

Pakistan Valley Sugar 0.5g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

Pakistan Valley effects

Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
ADD/ADHD
26% of people say it helps with add/adhd
