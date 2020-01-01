Oshen's Bottle Supply Co.

Service and quality have been Northwest traditions at Olshen's Bottle Supply Company for more than 90 years. Aaron Olshen founded the Portland-based business in 1925. Through those decades of customer service and sustainability, Aaron Olshen turned the company into a cornerstone of the Northwest. Once a tiny operation that dealt only in used glassware, Olshen's Bottle Supply Company turned into one of the largest container distributorships in the United States. Olshen's Bottle Supply Company is proud to now be a member of the Richards Packaging Inc. family.