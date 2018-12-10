About this strain
Bred by Otis Gardens in Hood River, Oregon, Stinky Pete is a hybrid cross of Snow Tracks, OG Kush, and Vortex. Its color is often purple, with orange hairs wrapped over a thick layer of crystal trichomes. The aroma delivers notes of mint, citrus, cheese, and wet hay while the flavor is mellow and earthy. Expect a melty, sedating high perfect for relaxing nights in after a long day.
Stinky Pete effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Otis Gardens
Located in the lush Hood River Valley, our indoor Tier II garden resides in the shadow of the majestic Mount Hood. Our spring fed hydroponics gardens use only the safest organic pest control methods and are powered by 100% renewable energy. We at Otis Gardens have an uncompromising commitment to growing the highest quality cannabis. No step is spared in producing the very best.
Our water source is a glacial fed spring at the base of Mount Hood but incoming water purity is only the first step. Our water undergoes reverse osmosis filtration before nutrients are added. We use five proprietary formulas to give plants exact nutrients at the correct time and great care is taken to minimize runoff
