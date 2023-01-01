Our disposable delta-8 THC vape pens offer a compact design and visible oil tank for total customization and control. Every inhale is secure and delicious thanks to the interior’s engineered medical-grade 316L stainless steel materials.
Choose between various strains, which each come with their own unique terpene blend.
There’s Blueberry, a potent indica that lives up to its name. We also have two hybrids: Sour Pineapple and Headband. Then, there’s our sativa, Strawberry Cough. Each strain provides something truly unique to the delta-8 THC experience. Try them all to discover your favorite!
More than cannabis, Ounce of Hope makes big waves through the Ounce of Hope Difference. That means growing through aquaponics, extracting through a rosin press, donating excess product, giving back to the community in several ways, and doing everything possible to be more than just a cannabis brand.
Ounce of Hope currently carries a wide range of hemp-derived products, including delta-8 THC, delta-9 THC, CBD products, and more. Enjoy gummies, tinctures, topicals, softgels, vape products, beverages, edibles, flower, and even pet products. Likewise, Ounce of Hope sells fish poop, which is an ideal addition to your growing endeavors.